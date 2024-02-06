Unidentified persons open fire near the Palace of Justice in Istanbul, wounded

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 1069 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103587 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131128 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131650 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172966 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170290 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277454 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178068 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167053 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148751 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 33371 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 96464 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 93648 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100912 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 48199 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277454 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245849 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231032 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256445 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242249 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 13236 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131132 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104286 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104389 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120638 views
Unidentified persons open fire near the Palace of Justice in Istanbul, wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24250 views

Two unknown gunmen opened fire near the Palace of Justice in Istanbul, wounding six people, including three police officers and three civilians.

On the morning of February 6, two unidentified men and women opened fire on a city court building in Istanbul. The attackers were neutralized, and six people were injured. The attack is being classified as a terrorist attack. This was reported by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya on the social network X, UNN reports .

Today, an attempted terrorist attack was carried out in front of the checkpoint in front of Gate C of the city court building in the Caglayan district. The neutralized traitors were identified as members of the DHKP/C terrorist organization,

- the minister said.

Details

He also noted that 6 people were injured, including three police officers and three civilians, when neutralizing the terrorists who opened fire on the court building. The attack took place at 11.46 a.m. local time.

Recall

On Sunday, January 28, in Istanbul, during a service in the Santa Maria Church, two unknown opened fire on people. One person was killed.

Islamic State claims responsibility for terrorist attack during General Soleimani memorial: Iranian leaders vow revenge05.01.24, 14:33 • 22695 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
istanbulIstanbul

