Under pressure from the media, the Minister of Economy urgently canceled her order to book some advertising agencies, IT companies and food delivery

In response to public outrage and public response, the Ministry of Economy announced the cancellation of the order on booking employees of technology companies and promised a thorough review of the situation with each company separately. This was reported by the Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

Given the public outcry, I am canceling the booking order and will look into the situation and analyze the decision for each company separately. This situation has become an additional argument to speed up the work on updating the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 76 to make it more up-to-date and in line with the needs of business - said Svyrydenko.

The Minister of Economy also explained what the booking process looks like using the current situation as an example. According to her, these companies have submitted a request to the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The Ministry identified them as critical based on three out of seven criteria: no single social contribution debts, high wages, and Diia.City resident status.

She went on to say that the Ministry of Digital Transformation sent the lists of persons liable for military service to the General Staff for verification. After receiving a decision from the General Staff, the Ministry of Economy processes these lists and, if there are no legal obstacles, issues a decision to book employees.

We understand that booking specialists is a legitimate business right and an opportunity for the country to support our economy with taxes and fees in such a difficult time. But this issue should also not divide society, especially in such a difficult time. We will update the resolution to find an optimal solution that will meet the needs of the military but at the same time allow the economy to work - Svyrydenko added.

Recall

This morning, the Ministry of Economy issued an orderallowing employees of such companies as GlovoApi Ukraine, Favbet Tech, SSM, Visa Ukraine, AgriChein and Kort to receive a 6-month deferral from military service for the period of mobilization.