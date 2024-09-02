Unbreakable little Ukrainians - the enemy did not prevent first-graders from hearing the first school bell in their lives (video)

More than 1.5 thousand first-graders of the Brovary community heard the first bell and sat down at their school desks today. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The mayor of Brovary noted that Russian terrorists forced children to hide in corridors and shelters even on the first day of school. But even under such circumstances, the resilient little Ukrainians got their holiday - in the morning, symbolic line-ups were held in the lyceums of the Brovary community, where the first bells of the new school year 2024-2025 rang.

The mayor noted that this academic year, more than 17 thousand students will study in the lyceums of the Brovary community.

"In the morning, symbolic lines were held in the lyceums of our community, where the first bells of the new school year 2024-2025 rang. The themes of the first lesson are also symbolic - about courage, endurance, strength and patriotism of our nation, our state, our defenders. 1530 schoolchildren of the community went to the 1st grade, and in total, 17,803 pupils in the Brovary community sat down at their desks today," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

Recall

Capital and current repairs in schools and kindergartens, various works to improve energy independence and energy efficiency of buildings - earlier Ihor Sapozhko toldhow during the three months of summer, the educational institutions of the Brovary community did their best to keep them warm in winter and make children feel safe during air raids.