UN human rights official says Israeli soldiers beat and humiliated Palestinian prisoners

Palestinian prisoners captured in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army were held for weeks and beaten, according to UN human rights representative Ajit Sungai. The official called for an end to the ill-treatment of prisoners.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to Ajit Sungai, there were cases when the Israelis held men in unknown places for 30 to 55 days. The prisoners were blindfolded and beaten. There are reports of prisoners who were released from detention wearing only diapers in harsh winter weather conditions.

He said that he had just met with the released prisoners in the besieged enclave. The UN Human Rights Representative called on the Israeli side to stop this practice against captured Palestinians.

Recall

UNN reported that Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement, with the mediation of Qatar and France, reached an agreement on the supply of medicines and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. As part of the agreement, medicines for Israeli hostages and Palestinians were delivered to Gaza . The exchange includes medicine for Israeli hostages in exchange for medicine and aid for Palestinian civilians.

