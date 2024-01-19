Electronic register of persons liable for military service: the Ministry of Defense explains how the system will work

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 53200 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107255 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136051 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134875 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174723 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171054 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280421 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178146 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167140 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148802 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102469 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102190 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104177 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 69455 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 41971 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 53207 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280421 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248410 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233565 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258938 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 30743 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136051 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105749 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105760 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121926 views
Electronic register of persons liable for military service: the Ministry of Defense explains how the system will work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28058 views

The draft law on creating a unified electronic register of persons liable for military service will make it possible to provide faster services, the Defense Ministry said.

Bill No. 10062, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in mid-January, should unlock the digitalization of the army and make it possible to provide faster services for the military and those liable for military service. Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chornohorenko spoke about this during a telethon, UNN reports

Details

Chornohorenko said that thanks to the law, cloud services have become available, in which Ukraine will be able to host its information systems in the clouds of NATO member states, which will avoid the physical destruction of data centers.

The register of persons liable for military service will not be hosted in the cloud (of NATO member states - ed.). It will be located on the territory of Ukraine. This is important to note and say that this register will be located on the territory of Ukraine. It has already been deployed, it is already working, it has already received a comprehensive information security system

- said the Deputy Minister.

She also noted that the new law improved the interaction between the registers, expanded the list of information in the register of persons liable for military service "Oberih", which will allow filling the register under a simplified procedure without unnecessary bureaucracy, certificates and photocopies.

"There will be no need to carry a bunch of documents. We will be able to receive this data in real time from other registers. We also introduced an electronic office for persons liable for military service. It will be created. Citizens will be able to make changes directly in their electronic cabinet regarding their data. They will be able to clarify all the data they need from any convenient point," added Chornohorenko.

The law also introduces the possibility to submit an electronic application for the status of a combatant.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill on automatic granting of war veteran status and the creation of a unified electronic register of persons liable for military service.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society

