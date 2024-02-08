UN announces number of civilians killed and wounded in Ukraine in January

In January 2024, the UN Monitoring Mission documented 641 cases of civilians killed or injured as a result of hostilities, including Russian shelling. This includes 158 dead and 483 wounded. This is stated in the mission's press release on Wednesday, February 7, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that these figures are 37% higher than the data for November 2023, when the downward trend in the number of victims observed during 2023 reversed.

At the same time, the number of child victims more than doubled over the same period: 40 children were killed or injured in January compared to 18 in November the statement said.

The UN emphasized that the number of children killed or injured often increases during shelling of settlements far from the front line, as many families have evacuated from the frontline areas.

On February 7, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine expressed alarm at the increase in rocket and drone attacks and the growing number of civilian casualties across Ukraine.

The injury and death of families and children is a predictable and tragic consequence of the use of powerful explosive weapons against targets in large cities said the head of the monitoring mission, Danielle Belle.

More than 10,000 civilians have been killed and 20,000 injured during the nearly two years of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the mission added.

