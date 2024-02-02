UN condemns Russian shelling of Kherson region that killed French volunteers

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown condemned the strikes that killed and injured volunteers. This is stated in her statement on the UN website, reports UNN.

The agency emphasizes that constant attacks on humanitarian workers must stop.

I am deeply saddened by the tragic news that two humanitarian workers from the NGO HEKS/EPER were killed and others injured in a strike on February 1 in southern Ukraine. My thoughts are with their families and colleagues at this terrible time - Brown said.

According to her, 50 humanitarian workers were killed or injured in Ukraine last year . 11 of them died while performing their duties.

At the same time, these constant attacks have only increased since the beginning of the year. In January alone, five humanitarian workers were injured.

International humanitarian law prohibits attacks on humanitarian workers. The constant violation of international humanitarian law should be the subject of constant attention in the world - Denise Brown emphasized.

On February 1, Russian occupation forces attacked Beryslav in Kherson region, killing two volunteers from France. In addition, three other foreigners were lightly injured. Among the wounded is an activist of the organization's Ukrainian office.

