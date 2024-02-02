ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
UN condemns Russian shelling of Kherson region that killed French volunteers

UN condemns Russian shelling of Kherson region that killed French volunteers

 29508 views

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, emphasized that international humanitarian law prohibits attacks on humanitarian workers.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown condemned the strikes that killed and injured volunteers. This is stated in her statement on the UN website, reports UNN.

Details

The agency emphasizes that constant attacks on humanitarian workers must stop.

I am deeply saddened by the tragic news that two humanitarian workers from the NGO HEKS/EPER were killed and others injured in a strike on February 1 in southern Ukraine. My thoughts are with their families and colleagues at this terrible time

- Brown said.

Addendum

According to her, 50 humanitarian workers were killed or injured in Ukraine last year . 11 of them died while performing their duties.

At the same time, these constant attacks have only increased since the beginning of the year. In January alone, five humanitarian workers were injured.

International humanitarian law prohibits attacks on humanitarian workers. The constant violation of international humanitarian law should be the subject of constant attention in the world 

- Denise Brown emphasized.

Recall

On February 1, Russian occupation forces attacked Beryslav in Kherson region, killing two volunteers from France. In addition, three other foreigners were lightly injured. Among the wounded is an activist of the organization's Ukrainian office.

Macron and Zelenskyy react to the deaths of French volunteers due to Russia's strike in Kherson region02.02.24, 12:54 • 29145 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
united-nationsUnited Nations
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
beryslavBeryslav
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

