UN adopts resolution that Israel must withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories

UN adopts resolution that Israel must withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13501 views

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding that Israel withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories within 12 months. The resolution also calls for the evacuation of settlers, the dismantling of the wall, and the return of confiscated property.

On Wednesday, September 18, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution demanding an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.  This was reported by UNN with reference to the UN website. 

According to the resolution,  Israel must withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories within the next twelve months. 

The resolution calls on Israel to evacuate all settlers from the occupied territory and dismantle parts of the separation wall it has built inside the occupied West Bank.

In addition, the General Assembly calls on Israel to return land and other "immovable property" as well as all assets confiscated since the beginning of the occupation in 1967, as well as all cultural property and assets seized from Palestinians and Palestinian institutions.

The resolution also demands that Israel allow all Palestinians displaced during the occupation to return to their places of birth and compensate for the damage caused by its occupation.

Israel says 'new phase' of war has begun: shifts focus to northern front18.09.24, 20:18 • 17920 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
israelIsrael
the-state-of-palestineThe State of Palestine

