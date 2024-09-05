Umerov discusses strengthening Ukraine's air defense with German Defense Minister

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov paid a working visit to Germany, where he met with his German counterpart and discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to Umerov's statement on Facebook.

I am on an official visit to Germany, where I held an important meeting with Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius. We discussed key issues of strengthening defense cooperation between our countries - Umerov said.

According to him, the talks focused on the supply of modern missile systems and ammunition for Ukraine, as well as the further development of air defense.

Germany has now ordered 17 more IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine, four of which we will receive by the end of this year and the rest in 2025. This assistance is extremely important for the defense of our skies in light of recent aerial terrorist attacks by Russia - said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced continued support for Ukraine, including a €50 billion G7 loan. This will allow Ukraine to purchase weapons on a large scale.

