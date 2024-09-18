ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
"UMCC, Ocean Plaza and Demurinsky GOK: the Ministry of Economy told what other facilities are planned to be put up for auction

“UMCC, Ocean Plaza and Demurinsky GOK: the Ministry of Economy told what other facilities are planned to be put up for auction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16298 views

The United Mining and Chemical Company, Aeroc LLC, Demurinsky GOK, and Ocean Plaza shopping mall are to be put up for online privatization auction. The First Deputy Minister of Economy spoke about privatization plans for 2023.

This year, the United Mining and Chemical Company, Aerok LLC, Demurinsky GOK, and Ocean Plaza shopping mall are to be put up for an online privatization auction. This was announced by First Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

We are very pleased that the first pancake turned out well, we know that the deal will be closed and these are billions of hryvnias that we really need now, they will go to the budget quite quickly this year. Among the large facilities planned for privatization this year are the United Mining and Chemical Company, Ukraine's largest titanium ore mining and processing enterprise, Aeroc LLC, a producer of aerated concrete products, Demurinsky GOK, a mining and processing enterprise, and Ocean Plaza, which was confiscated from the Russians and is now being put up for privatization

- Soboliev said.

Recall

Today, on September 18, an online auction for the privatization of the Ukraina Hotel in the center of the capital took place. The auction was held online for the first time in the Prozorro.Sale system.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

