“UMCC, Ocean Plaza and Demurinsky GOK: the Ministry of Economy told what other facilities are planned to be put up for auction

This year, the United Mining and Chemical Company, Aerok LLC, Demurinsky GOK, and Ocean Plaza shopping mall are to be put up for an online privatization auction. This was announced by First Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

We are very pleased that the first pancake turned out well, we know that the deal will be closed and these are billions of hryvnias that we really need now, they will go to the budget quite quickly this year. Among the large facilities planned for privatization this year are the United Mining and Chemical Company, Ukraine's largest titanium ore mining and processing enterprise, Aeroc LLC, a producer of aerated concrete products, Demurinsky GOK, a mining and processing enterprise, and Ocean Plaza, which was confiscated from the Russians and is now being put up for privatization - Soboliev said.

Recall

Today, on September 18, an online auction for the privatization of the Ukraina Hotel in the center of the capital took place. The auction was held online for the first time in the Prozorro.Sale system.