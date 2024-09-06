Ukrzaliznytsia denies information about a hacker attack
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia has officially denied information about a hacker attack on its systems and services. The company stated that all systems are working stably and urged to use only official sources of information.
Ukrzaliznytsia has denied the information spread by a number of telegram channels about an alleged hacker attack on the carrier's systems and services. This is stated in a statement by the UZ press service on September 6, UNN reports.
Some telegram channels report a hacker attack on Ukrzaliznytsia. It's official! All Ukrzaliznytsia systems and services are working stably. Information about a hacker attack is not true. We continue to move on schedule
Ukrzaliznytsia also called for the use of official sources of information.
