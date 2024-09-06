Ukrzaliznytsia denies information about a hacker attack

Ukrzaliznytsia has denied the information spread by a number of telegram channels about an alleged hacker attack on the carrier's systems and services. This is stated in a statement by the UZ press service on September 6, UNN reports.

Some telegram channels report a hacker attack on Ukrzaliznytsia. It's official! All Ukrzaliznytsia systems and services are working stably. Information about a hacker attack is not true. We continue to move on schedule - , UZ said in a statement.

Ukrzaliznytsia also called for the use of official sources of information.

Evacuation from Pokrovsk continues: Ukrzaliznytsia clarifies flights from Donetsk region