Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84824 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108103 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150917 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154897 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251016 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174274 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165508 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148357 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226272 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukrenergo has clarified when to expect power outage schedules in Kyiv and several other regions

Ukrenergo has clarified when to expect power outage schedules in Kyiv and several other regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57910 views

Tomorrow, stabilization outages are possible in Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and Donetsk regions from 00:00 to 09:00 and from 16:00 to 00:00.

Tomorrow in Kyiv and several other regions stabilization blackouts are possible from 00.00 to 09.00 and from 16.00 to 00.00. This was stated by DTEK, UNN reports.

Details [1

According to Ukrenergo's instructions, stabilization blackouts are possible in Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipro regions from 00.00 to 09.00 and from 16.00 to 00.00 tomorrow. Blackouts are also possible in Donetsk region

- Ukrenergo said in a statement. 

Power engineers also once again called on Ukrainians to consume electricity wisely.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrenergo said that on Thursday, May 16, scheduled restrictions - hourly blackouts (HBS) - would be in effect for residential and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyEconomyKyiv
dniproDnipro
dtekDTEK
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
donetskDonetsk
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising