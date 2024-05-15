Ukrenergo has clarified when to expect power outage schedules in Kyiv and several other regions

Tomorrow in Kyiv and several other regions stabilization blackouts are possible from 00.00 to 09.00 and from 16.00 to 00.00. This was stated by DTEK, UNN reports.

Details [1

According to Ukrenergo's instructions, stabilization blackouts are possible in Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipro regions from 00.00 to 09.00 and from 16.00 to 00.00 tomorrow. Blackouts are also possible in Donetsk region - Ukrenergo said in a statement.

Power engineers also once again called on Ukrainians to consume electricity wisely.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrenergo said that on Thursday, May 16, scheduled restrictions - hourly blackouts (HBS) - would be in effect for residential and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine.