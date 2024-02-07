Ukrenergo announces when power will be restored in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the power outage during another Russian attack was caused by damage to distribution networks, while the main power grids are working normally. Work to restore electricity to Kyiv residents will begin after the alarm is lifted and the military authorizes it. This was reported on Wednesday by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

