Ukrainians win 4 medals at international badminton tournament

The Ukrainian team won 4 medals at the international tournament ADAMIETZ Polish U19 Open 2024, which ended in Strzelce Opole, Poland. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports , UNN reports.

Details

The competition was attended by 172 athletes from 17 countries. Ukrainians managed to win one gold medal, two silver medals, and one bronze medal.

“Gold: Anastasia Alymova (singles category).

“Silver: Anastasia Alymova and Raya Almalalha (doubles); Vladislav Kunin and Yaroslava Vantsarovskaya (mixed doubles).



Bronze medal: Oleksandra Botsman and Victoria Poliychuk (doubles).



