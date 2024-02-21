Ukrainians have become better at assessing the economic situation in the country and the well-being of their families - survey

In January, Ukrainians improved their assessment of the economic situation in the country and the level of well-being of their families. Such conclusions were reached as a result of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center, UNN reports.

Details

The survey report says that in December last year, 66.5% assessed the economic situation as "very bad" and 37% assessed the level of family well-being as "very bad" or "rather bad". Last month, these figures improved to 57.1% and 32%, respectively.

According to the survey, the indicators of the economic situation have become similar to those observed in February-March 2023, significantly losing out to the indicators of September of the same year. In the new year, 16.3% of respondents consider the economic situation to be very bad, 40.8% - rather bad, 34.1% - neither bad nor good, 4.6% - good, and 0.4% - very good.

It is noted that the level of well-being of their own families is generally assessed better than the economic situation in the country.

Answering the question: "How has your family's income changed since February 24, 2022?", 24.7% of respondents say it has significantly decreased, 32.8% - slightly decreased, 31.9% - not changed, only 4.2% - slightly increased, and only 0.7% - significantly increased.

Compared to August 2023, the share of respondents who say their main source of livelihood is a permanent job has increased (from 41% to 48%), and the share of those who say temporary work (from 9% to 5%) and financial assistance from various sources (from 5% to 2%) has decreased.

It is noted that in January 2024, the share of those who believe that the economic situation in Ukraine will change for the better in the next three months decreased to 6.6% (from 6.8% in December and 13.4% a year ago), while those who believe that it will worsen increased to 33.4% (from 32.9% in December and 22.7% a year ago).

Context

The survey was conducted by the Razumkov Center sociological service from January 19 to 25, 2024. 2000 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. However, additional systematic sample deviations may be caused by the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.