Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Ukrainian young karate fighters win 45 medals at international tournament in Croatia

Ukrainian young karate fighters win 45 medals at international tournament in Croatia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24667 views

Ukraine's national karate team took third place at the 32nd international karate tournament Grand Prix Croatia, winning 45 medals: 13 gold, 9 silver and 23 bronze. More than 1500 athletes from 28 countries took part in the competition.

Young Ukrainian athletes won 45 medals at the international karate tournament 32nd Grand Prix Croatia. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNN writes.

Details

The Ukrainian national team took third place among more than 1,500 athletes from 28 countries competing at an international tournament in the Croatian city of Samobor.

The Ukrainian karateka won 13 gold, 9 silver and 23 bronze medals.

They became champions:

Savelii Skakovskyi (kumite male U10-35 kg);

Ulyana Baranova (kumite female cadets -61 kg);

Alisa Sokolnikova (kumite female U10 -31kg);

Vladyslav Kudelia (kumite male U10 -27 kg);

Oleksandr Boychuk (kumite male U10 -31kg);

Nikita Samofalov (kumite male U12 -49kg);

Makar Lysenko (kumite male U14 -44 kg);

Makar Kolesnik (kumite male U14 -59kg);

Makar Stulnikov (kumite male U14 -69 kg);

Artem Tarasenko (kumite male cadets +70kg);

Ілля Grinenko (kumite male cadets -63 kg, kumite male juniors -61 kg);

Timur Kostyukov (kumite male cadets -70kg).

Joel Embiid made NBA history by scoring 70 points in one game23.01.24, 11:36 • 22876 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Sports

