Ukrainian young karate fighters win 45 medals at international tournament in Croatia

Young Ukrainian athletes won 45 medals at the international karate tournament 32nd Grand Prix Croatia. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNN writes.

Details

The Ukrainian national team took third place among more than 1,500 athletes from 28 countries competing at an international tournament in the Croatian city of Samobor.

The Ukrainian karateka won 13 gold, 9 silver and 23 bronze medals.

They became champions:

Savelii Skakovskyi (kumite male U10-35 kg);

Ulyana Baranova (kumite female cadets -61 kg);

Alisa Sokolnikova (kumite female U10 -31kg);

Vladyslav Kudelia (kumite male U10 -27 kg);

Oleksandr Boychuk (kumite male U10 -31kg);

Nikita Samofalov (kumite male U12 -49kg);

Makar Lysenko (kumite male U14 -44 kg);

Makar Kolesnik (kumite male U14 -59kg);

Makar Stulnikov (kumite male U14 -69 kg);

Artem Tarasenko (kumite male cadets +70kg);

Ілля Grinenko (kumite male cadets -63 kg, kumite male juniors -61 kg);

Timur Kostyukov (kumite male cadets -70kg).

Joel Embiid made NBA history by scoring 70 points in one game