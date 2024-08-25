Ukrainian woman wins bronze at the World Canoeing Championships

Ukrainian Valeria Tereta won a bronze medal at the World Canoeing Championships, UNN reports with reference to the NOC.

Details

On the last day of the World Championships, Valeriia Tereta competed in the 5000-meter single canoe.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian finished third in the marathon race. Maria Mayillard, a two-time world champion from Chile, was the first, and German Annika Loske won silver.

This is the first world championship award for the Ukrainian. Prior to that, her greatest career achievement was the 500-meter gold medal at the 2023 European Games, which she won together with Liudmyla Luzan.

Ukrainians win medals in diving competitions