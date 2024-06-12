Ukrainian volunteers and benefactors continue to help residents of Kherson

Volunteers of NGO "Free and Faithful" (Vilni ta Virni) in cooperation with the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Ukraine delivered another batch of humanitarian aid to more than five hundred Ukrainian families from the southern regions, including the city of Kherson, UNN informs.

According to Vitalii Hersak, Head of NGO "Free and Faithful", Ukrainians may be temporarily left without electricity, but not without light in their souls. Especially when real volunteers and such well-known philanthropists come to help people.

Thanks to the partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Ukraine, several hundred Kherson families who have survived the terrible ordeal of occupation and are constantly suffering from enemy shelling, but despite everything have remained in their native land, have received timely humanitarian support.

According to Kherson residents, it is important for them to feel that they have not been forgotten. "For us, such meetings with volunteers are not only a real aid, but also an indicator that we are all one Ukrainian family and continue our struggle for our land," people say.

As previously reported, the volunteers of NGO "Free and Faithful" have repeatedly provided humanitarian aid to veterans, internally displaced persons and residents of frontline regions, and regularly provide all the necessary supplies to the combat units of the Operational Command South.