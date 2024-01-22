Ukrainian troops hit enemy positions near Avdiivka: video

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the occupiers who encroached on Ukraine's freedom and independence. The soldiers of the 23rd separate mechanized brigade performed well at night, defeating the concentration of Russian military forces.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Avdiivka direction. The nightmare that the soldiers of the 23rd separate mechanized brigade bring to those who encroached on our freedom and independence , the message says.

The Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces published a video showing the work of the soldiers of the 23rd separate mechanized brigade in night conditions.

Recall

Airborne assault troops from the 82nd Brigade are practicing striking drones against the Russians, leaving the occupiers no chance. The video of the destruction of the invaders was published by the Public Relations Service of the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also , UNN reported that an attack by SBU drones led to the shutdown of a Russian oil terminal in the Leningrad region, causing significant material damage to Russia.