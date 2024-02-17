Ukrainian troops destroy enemy missile over Dnipro region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated an enemy missile in the Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

"The missile was destroyed. We eliminated the enemy target in Kryvyi Rih district," said the head of the JFO.

Earlier, the Air Force reported that a missile was spotted in Dnipropetrovs'k region, heading northeast.

