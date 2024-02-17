Ukrainian troops destroy enemy missile over Dnipro region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103237 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112796 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155407 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158877 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255793 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175152 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166176 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148456 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228991 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113112 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 34401 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 40021 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 46499 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 44013 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 32474 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255793 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228991 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214782 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240376 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226934 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103238 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 74891 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81039 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114000 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114843 views
Ukrainian troops destroy enemy missile over Dnipro region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30222 views

The head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration said that the Ukrainian military destroyed a missile launched by Russia that was flying northeast over the Kryvyi Rih district.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated an enemy missile in the Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

"The missile was destroyed. We eliminated the enemy target in Kryvyi Rih district," said the head of the JFO.

Earlier, the Air Force reported that a missile was spotted in Dnipropetrovs'k region, heading northeast.

Russians hit a car with a drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region, two people were injured - RMA17.02.24, 10:53 • 26113 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

Contact us about advertising