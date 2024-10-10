Ukrainian-Swiss exhibition created by scientists who participated in space missions opens in Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 59494 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102612 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165652 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137110 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142716 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138878 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181565 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112050 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172220 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97397 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109198 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111297 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 42809 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50204 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165653 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181566 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172220 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199604 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188567 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141505 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141576 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146302 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137742 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154648 views
Ukrainian-Swiss exhibition created by scientists who participated in space missions opens in Ukraine

Ukrainian-Swiss exhibition created by scientists who participated in space missions opens in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12073 views

An exhibition “Expedition through the Solar System” created by Swiss scientists has opened in Chernivtsi. The exposition is presented in a comic book format and is accompanied by interactive activities for children of all ages.

An unusual exhibition "Expedition through the Solar System" was opened by the National Center of the Junior Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in cooperation with the Chernivtsi Museum of Science in Chernivtsi. All the exhibits were developed by Swiss scientists from the Federal Institute of Technology Zurich and the Focus Terra Museum, UNN reports.

According to Stanislav Dovgyi, director of the IAS, the Swiss partners supported the IAS program, which creates regional science centers in communities where a large number of IDPs, including children, currently live.

"The exhibition was delivered from Zurich by the Swiss Embassy in Ukraine. Such projects help Ukraine to restore the level of access to educational opportunities for schoolchildren, which, unfortunately, have been partially lost due to the war. This exposition is special because its presentation is somewhat different from the traditional one," said Stanislav Dovgyi, President of the Junior Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

"Journey through the Solar System" is presented as a fascinating and at the same time satirical comic book in which scientists talk about their scientific research and findings, the sources of motivation in their work, and how they looked deep into the planets millions of kilometers from Earth. The expositions explain the internal structure of the planets, features of satellites, black holes and gravitational waves, the search for exoplanets, gas and ice giant planets in an accessible way.

Image

Thanks to an unusual presentation, visitors can imagine themselves in the center of Jupiter, land on Mars, and learn new knowledge about the red planet using the Martian earthquake scale. Children will also study the isotopes of noble gases in meteorites, solve the mysteries of the origin of water on Earth, and analyze its content in various celestial bodies.

"Swiss scientists have come up with a creative approach to presenting scientific facts. The idea of telling about scientific research in the form of a comic book took root in Zurich and now we show it to our children. In addition to the exhibition, visitors will be able to take part in interactive activities that will motivate children to engage in science. It is very important to dispel the stereotype that science is hard and boring. On the contrary, it is a creative, exciting journey with vivid impressions. And thanks to the support of the European Network of Science Centers Ecsite, partners from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and the Focus Terra Museum, this became possible," emphasized Vasyl Dunets, Deputy Director of the Junior Academy of Sciences.

To create the exhibition, the scientists used their experience of three space missions, during which they investigated the Earth's magnetic field, measured gravitational waves, and studied the internal structure and composition of the planet Mars.

Image

The organizers have prepared interesting interactive activities for young visitors. Children aged 6-9 will be offered to create a pocket solar system from a paper strip for cash registers, build a scale model of the distances between the planets' orbits, the asteroid belt and Pluto. Visitors aged 9-12 will be able to try on the profession of a space guide and develop their own author's tour of satellites for space tourists. And schoolchildren aged 12+ will construct a model of a black hole.

Later, the exhibition will go on tour to other regions.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCulture
ministry-of-education-and-science-of-ukraineMinistry of Education and Science of Ukraine
earthEarth
national-academy-of-sciences-of-ukraineNational Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
marsMars
switzerlandSwitzerland
ukraineUkraine
chernivtsiChernivtsi

Contact us about advertising