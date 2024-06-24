Ukrainian swimmers won silver and bronze medals on the final day of the European Aquatics Championships

Ukrainian swimmers won two medals on the final day of the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade. This is reported by the Ministry of youth and sports of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Mikhail Romanchuk became the silver medalist in the 1500-meter freestyle, finishing with a time of 15:00.99 minutes.

The vice-champion of the 2020 Olympic Games lost only to the 16-year-old representative of Turkey Kuzey Tunceli.

This is Romanchuk's second medal at this European Championship after his victory in the 800-meter freestyle.

Vladislav Bukhov won bronze in the 50-meter freestyle, overcoming it in 21.85 seconds. The first two places were taken by representatives of Greece Christian Gkolomeev and Stergios Bilas.

