Ukrainian shooters win two gold medals at the European Youth League Final
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian teams won in pistol and rifle shooting at a competition in Serbia. Yulia Isachenko, Olga Lepska, Ivan Martynov, Timur Pidhornyi, Sofia Mykhailyuk, Maria Stashko, Artem Mozgovyi, and Danylo Danaev won gold medals.
Ukrainian shooters won gold in pistol and rifle shooting at the European Youth League Final in Novi Sad, Serbia. This was stated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
For example, Ukrainians won in team air pistol competitions:
- Yulia Isachenko,
- Olga Lepska,
- Ivan Martynov
- Timur Pidhornyi.
In addition, the Ukrainian team won first place in air rifle shooting, consisting of Sophia Mykhailiuk, Maria Stashko, Artem Mozgovyi and Danylo Danaev.
