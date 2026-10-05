Ukrainian pilots will soon begin training on Rafale, Kyiv expects a new defense package — Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy reported on preparations for Ukrainian pilots to train on Rafale aircraft in France. Kyiv and Paris are preparing a new defense package.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian pilots will soon begin training on French Rafale aircraft in France, and also hinted at new defense deliveries, UNN reports.
Details
The President of Ukraine said that he had a good conversation with President Emmanuel Macron and thanked him for France’s full support.
We discussed Russia’s terrorist escalation and our defense needs. New defense deliveries are now being prepared, and we expect that a new package will be in Ukraine soon. We discussed its contents. Ukrainian pilots will also soon begin training on French Rafale aircraft in France. This is a strong step for Ukrainian combat aviation
The President added that the teams from Ukraine and France are also continuing to work on localizing the production of French missiles and aerial bombs in Ukraine.
We are actively preparing the FREYJA system. We discussed where we can speed things up. We agreed that we would discuss everything in greater detail during the meeting. Thank you, Emmanuel!
Soon we will see Gripen in the Ukrainian sky, work with France on Rafale is ongoing - Zelensky02.08.26, 18:47 • 11030 views
We will remind you
Earlier, Le Parisien reported, citing Benjamin Haddad, Minister Delegate for European Affairs at France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, that France had begun training the first Ukrainian pilots to fly French Rafale fighter jets ahead of their possible transfer to Ukraine.