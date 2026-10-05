Ukrainian pilots will soon begin training on Rafale, Kyiv expects a new defense package — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian pilots will soon begin training on French Rafale aircraft in France, and also hinted at new defense deliveries, UNN reports.

The President of Ukraine said that he had a good conversation with President Emmanuel Macron and thanked him for France’s full support.

We discussed Russia’s terrorist escalation and our defense needs. New defense deliveries are now being prepared, and we expect that a new package will be in Ukraine soon. We discussed its contents. Ukrainian pilots will also soon begin training on French Rafale aircraft in France. This is a strong step for Ukrainian combat aviation