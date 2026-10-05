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Ukrainian pilots will soon begin training on Rafale, Kyiv expects a new defense package — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Zelenskyy reported on preparations for Ukrainian pilots to train on Rafale aircraft in France. Kyiv and Paris are preparing a new defense package.

Ukrainian pilots will soon begin training on Rafale, Kyiv expects a new defense package — Zelenskyy
Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian pilots will soon begin training on French Rafale aircraft in France, and also hinted at new defense deliveries, UNN reports.

Details

The President of Ukraine said that he had a good conversation with President Emmanuel Macron and thanked him for France’s full support.

We discussed Russia’s terrorist escalation and our defense needs. New defense deliveries are now being prepared, and we expect that a new package will be in Ukraine soon. We discussed its contents. Ukrainian pilots will also soon begin training on French Rafale aircraft in France. This is a strong step for Ukrainian combat aviation 

- Zelenskyy said. 

The President added that the teams from Ukraine and France are also continuing to work on localizing the production of French missiles and aerial bombs in Ukraine.

We are actively preparing the FREYJA system. We discussed where we can speed things up. We agreed that we would discuss everything in greater detail during the meeting. Thank you, Emmanuel! 

- Zelenskyy concluded.

Soon we will see Gripen in the Ukrainian sky, work with France on Rafale is ongoing - Zelensky02.08.26, 18:47 • 11030 views

We will remind you

Earlier,  Le Parisien reported, citing Benjamin Haddad, Minister Delegate for European Affairs at France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, that France had begun training the first Ukrainian pilots to fly French Rafale fighter jets ahead of their possible transfer to Ukraine. 

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Dassault Rafale
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine