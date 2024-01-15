Ukrainian National Guard destroyed 90 units of occupants' military equipment during the week: video

Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine are actively conducting operations to eliminate military equipment of the Russian armed forces. A video of precise hits by aerial reconnaissance men of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine on the enemy's "Hyacinth-B" cannon, as well as the destruction of an artillery truck "Bear", was demonstrated by a telegram from Interior Minister Igor Klimenko, UNN reports .

Details

The situation is hot in the eastern and southern sectors. The soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine continue to eliminate the occupiers - the statement reads.

According to the Interior Minister, the Guards destroyed only one week's worth of weapons:

▪️26 tanks

▪️20 cars

▪️17 armored combat vehicles

▪️12 APC

▪️9 BMP

▪️4 UAVS

▪️1 anti-aircraft missile system

▪️1 mortar

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a Russian A-50 aircraft and an enemy IL-22 air control center - Zaluzhnyi

A video confirming the details of the destruction of a 152 mm Hyacinth-B cannon and a Bear artillery truck by aerial reconnaissance troops of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine was also published.

This is hard work and our soldiers do it well. - emphasizes Igor Klymenko.

