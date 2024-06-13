Ukrainian military destroy the latest Russian communication station R-416GM

Operators of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Forces, while working in one of the operational areas, identified a Russian digital radio relay station R-416GM and destroyed it. This was reported by the Command of the Special Operations Forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is known that the Russian army adopted this system in 2018. The mobile station is designed to improve the efficiency of radio relay units in the field.

Our operators struck the enemy target with one of the latest developments that has been put into service by the SSU. the statement reads

As a result of the accurate work, the R-416GM station was damaged. This disrupted communication between the command post and the terrorist army units.

It is noted that this R-416GM station is the first to be damaged by the Ukrainian military during the war.

MTR fighters used a drone to hit the state-of-the-art Russian Kasta-2e2 radar station