Ukrainian intelligence again attacks russia's largest banks

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate have carried out another DDOS attack on the russian banking system. UNN writes about this with reference to sources.

Details

Reportedly, the operation disrupted the work of the largest banking institutions of the aggressor state, which support the activities of the occupation forces of the russian armed forces.

In particular, bank rossiya, tinkoff bank, gaz bank and the sbp payment system were hit by the cyber attack. Users in many regions of the russian federation complain about blocked online services of financial institutions, inability to use their personal accounts, and suspension of the websites and mobile applications of banks. Bank customers are also unable to make online payments for services.

Add

It is noted that cyberattacks on the financial sector of the aggressor state will continue and gain momentum.

Recall

Cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and BO Team attacked the russian federal identity center osnoviye. Terabytes of data were destroyed and a database of 1.5 million electronic digital signatures was obtained.

GUR “hacked” Russian TV and showed the truth of the war - sources