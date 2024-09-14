ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115901 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118468 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192974 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150706 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151221 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142214 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195540 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112356 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184619 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105003 views

Actual
Ukrainian intelligence again attacks russia's largest banks

Ukrainian intelligence again attacks russia's largest banks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43024 views

The GUR's cyber specialists carried out a DDOS attack on the russian banking system. The work of the largest banks of the russian federation, including bank rossiya, tinkoff bank, gaz bank and the sbp payment system, was disrupted.

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate have carried out another DDOS attack on the russian banking system. UNN writes about this with reference to sources.

Details

Reportedly, the operation disrupted the work of the largest banking institutions of the aggressor state, which support the activities of the occupation forces of the russian armed forces.

In particular, bank rossiya, tinkoff bank, gaz bank and the sbp payment system were hit by the cyber attack. Users in many regions of the russian federation complain about blocked online services of financial institutions, inability to use their personal accounts, and suspension of the websites and mobile applications of banks. Bank customers are also unable to make online payments for services.

Add

It is noted that cyberattacks on the financial sector of the aggressor state will continue and gain momentum.

Recall

Cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and BO Team attacked the russian federal identity center osnoviye. Terabytes of data were destroyed and a database of 1.5 million electronic digital signatures was obtained.

GUR “hacked” Russian TV and showed the truth of the war - sources22.08.24, 10:33 • 17765 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

