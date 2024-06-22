Ukrainian gymnast Onoprienko won bronze at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Milan

Ukrainian gymnast Viktoria Onoprienko won the bronze medal at the last stage of the World Cup in Milan. This is reported by the rhythmic gymnastics federation of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Victoria onoprienko won bronze in the individual exercise competition at the final stage of the rhythmic gymnastics World Cup in Milan, scoring 133.250 points.

Ukraine is represented by two gymnasts, of whom Taisiya Onofriychuk took the fourth position with a score of 132.950 points.

Ukrainian athletes also successfully reached all the finals in individual exercises. Viktoria onoprienko will compete in exercises with clubs, hoop and ball, while Taisiya onofriychuk will compete in exercises with a ribbon.

In addition, teams were qualified in group exercises, where Ukrainian gymnasts demonstrated a high level of training. Maria Vysochanskaya, Diana Baeva, Alina Melnik, Kira Shirikina and Valeria Peremeta scored three goals and scored two goals. In the overall all-around, the Ukrainian team took eighth place.

All the finals will be held tomorrow.

