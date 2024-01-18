Odesa remains the main logistics hub: Kiper mentioned the results of the grain corridor

Last July, Russia blocked the grain corridor. However, thanks to the efforts of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the export of Ukrainian agricultural products has not stopped - Odesa region has increased grain supplies through an alternative corridor. This was stated by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, on the air of the United News marathon, UNN reports.

After the Russians unilaterally blocked the corridor in July, the President's instructions, character and strong-willed decision tasked all of us, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Armed Forces of Ukraine to ensure the operation of our logistics center, and Odesa is and always has been such a center. As a result, over 15 million tons of products were transshipped last year, which is 15-20% more than in 2022. Most of the exports are grain exports. Therefore, today this corridor is working, the military ensures its operation, the work of the logistics hub - he said.

Kiper also spoke about the work of the Reni-Gyurdjulesht checkpoint (Reni station).

"It is operating normally. If there are any queues, they are not artificial queues, but those that simply depend on the day of the week or time of day," he said.