Ukrainian Football Association asks UEFA to prevent Russian teams from returning to international football

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103412 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130909 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131487 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172841 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170224 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277296 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178049 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167049 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245720 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 32518 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95581 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92728 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100775 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47136 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277299 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245722 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230901 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256318 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242129 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12437 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130913 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104240 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104344 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120593 views
Ukrainian Football Association asks UEFA to prevent Russian teams from returning to international football

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34236 views

UAF President Andriy Shevchenko discussed with the head of UEFA the prevention of the return of Russian football teams to international competitions after a personal meeting.

UAF President Andriy Shevchenko discussed how to prevent the return of Russian football teams to international competitions with UEFA head Alexander Cheferin during a personal meeting. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the immediate steps of the new leadership of the Ukrainian association and the prevention of the return of Russian teams to international competitions

- the association said in an official statement.

17.10.23, 18:20 • 245324 views

At the end of the year, the most titled Ukrainian athletes signed an open letter insisting that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from the 2024 Olympic Games. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SportsPolitics

