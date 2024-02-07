Ukrainian Football Association asks UEFA to prevent Russian teams from returning to international football
Kyiv • UNN
UAF President Andriy Shevchenko discussed with the head of UEFA the prevention of the return of Russian football teams to international competitions after a personal meeting.
UAF President Andriy Shevchenko discussed how to prevent the return of Russian football teams to international competitions with UEFA head Alexander Cheferin during a personal meeting. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the immediate steps of the new leadership of the Ukrainian association and the prevention of the return of Russian teams to international competitions
17.10.23, 18:20 • 245324 views
Optional
At the end of the year, the most titled Ukrainian athletes signed an open letter insisting that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from the 2024 Olympic Games.