Ukrainian drones attacked targets near Putin's “palace” in Gelendzhik

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53490 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102276 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145439 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149911 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246012 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173184 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164624 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148203 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223427 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113015 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111952 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45824 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57943 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 96372 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36683 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246012 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223427 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209740 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235628 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222577 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 53490 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29920 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36683 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111952 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112955 views
Ukrainian drones attacked targets near Putin's "palace" in Gelendzhik

Ukrainian drones attacked targets near Putin's “palace” in Gelendzhik

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21700 views

Ukrainian drones attacked facilities in the Russian city of Gelendzhik, damaging an unfinished building and crashing into trees, but no casualties were reported.

On Monday night, Ukrainian drones attacked facilities in the Russian city of Gelendzhik. The wreckage of one of the drones damaged an unfinished building in the village of Krynitsa, another drone crashed into trees in the village of Dzhanhot, and the fire was extinguished, UNN reports, citing a statement by the governor of Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev.

Details

On Monday night, Ukrainian drones attacked facilities in Gelendzhik, Krasnodar Territory.

"In the village of Krynytsia, the wreckage of one of the UAVs damaged an unfinished building. In the village of Dzhankhot, a drone crashed into trees, and the fire was extinguished. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," said the governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratiev, claiming that all drones were suppressed by air defense forces.

In turn, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that four drones were destroyed at night in the Krasnodar region.

Add

According to media reports, near the village of Dzhanhot on Cape Idokopas, there is an estate and a palace that, according to investigations, were built for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the neighboring village of Krynytsia, the Old Provence winery was being built to process grapes grown on the estate.

In 2021, Vladimir Putin claimed that the "palace" did not belong to him and that he had never been there. Although there is no direct evidence of his stay in the building, documents point to a connection with his inner circle. Businessman and Putin's friend Arkady Rotenberg claimed to be the owner of the building. After 2021, neither Rotenberg nor Putin commented on the condition of the palace or its future.

Recall

Satellite images of the Russian Voronezh-M radar station, located 1,800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, were posted online after a drone attack.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Unmanned aerial vehicle

