Ukrainian drones attacked targets near Putin's “palace” in Gelendzhik

On Monday night, Ukrainian drones attacked facilities in the Russian city of Gelendzhik. The wreckage of one of the drones damaged an unfinished building in the village of Krynitsa, another drone crashed into trees in the village of Dzhanhot, and the fire was extinguished, UNN reports, citing a statement by the governor of Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev.

Details

On Monday night, Ukrainian drones attacked facilities in Gelendzhik, Krasnodar Territory.

"In the village of Krynytsia, the wreckage of one of the UAVs damaged an unfinished building. In the village of Dzhankhot, a drone crashed into trees, and the fire was extinguished. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," said the governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratiev, claiming that all drones were suppressed by air defense forces.

In turn, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that four drones were destroyed at night in the Krasnodar region.

Add

According to media reports, near the village of Dzhanhot on Cape Idokopas, there is an estate and a palace that, according to investigations, were built for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the neighboring village of Krynytsia, the Old Provence winery was being built to process grapes grown on the estate.

In 2021, Vladimir Putin claimed that the "palace" did not belong to him and that he had never been there. Although there is no direct evidence of his stay in the building, documents point to a connection with his inner circle. Businessman and Putin's friend Arkady Rotenberg claimed to be the owner of the building. After 2021, neither Rotenberg nor Putin commented on the condition of the palace or its future.

Recall

Satellite images of the Russian Voronezh-M radar station, located 1,800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, were posted online after a drone attack.