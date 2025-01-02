Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 118 combat engagements took place in the frontline, enemy continues to exert the greatest pressure in the Pokrovsk sector

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage and exhausting them along the entire front line. Since the beginning of this day, 118 combat engagements have taken place. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 22.00 on 02.01.2025, UNN reports.

The Russian invaders launched two missile and 38 air strikes, using two missiles and 65 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, the Russians engaged 691 kamikaze drones and fired about three thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and populated areas, - the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk. Over the last day, Ukrainian troops neutralized 37 occupants, destroyed 32 UAVs, an ammunition storage site and a communication facility, and damaged an artillery system and three vehicles.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed our positions three times in the areas of Zakhidne, Dvorichna and Kruhlyakivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack, and two more are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian proxies attacked Ukrainian positions 16 times near Nadiya, Makiivka, Terny, Hryhorivka and in Serebryansky forest over the last day. There are currently four engagements.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy made one attempt to attack the positions of our units near Bilohorivka during the day. It was unsuccessful.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six combat engagements were registered near Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky, four attacks were successfully repelled by our troops, and two firefights are ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces eight times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts near the settlements of Toretsk, New York and Shcherbynivka. Two military clashes are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk sector , Russia-backed militants have tried to break through our defenses 27 times near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Solone and Novovasylivka. One firefight is still ongoing. The enemy is suffering significant losses - today Ukrainian troops neutralized 259 occupants in this sector, 113 of them were killed irrevocably. An infantry fighting vehicle, two cars, a UAV control antenna, a satellite communication device and a motorcycle were destroyed, and two enemy vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , the enemy is also active - they attacked our positions 22 times near the towns of Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Shevchenko, Dachne and Kurakhove, five of the battles are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders carried out 20 offensives near Yantarne, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka and in the direction of Kostiantynopol, Rozlyv and Novosilka. Six firefights are still ongoing.

In Orikhivsk sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions twice without success.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks, with two firefights continuing to this day, - the General Staff added.



In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

