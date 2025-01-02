Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 118 combat engagements took place in the frontline, enemy continues to exert the greatest pressure in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82059 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157339 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132657 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139904 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137418 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177319 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111838 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168848 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104661 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137116 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 136572 views
05:55 PM • 72232 views
06:08 PM • 105126 views
06:35 PM • 107323 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157339 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177319 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168848 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 196354 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 185441 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 136572 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 137116 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 144840 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136355 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 153373 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24074 views

In the last day, 118 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 27 attacks. The enemy launched 2 missile and 38 air strikes, using 691 kamikaze drones.

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage and exhausting them along the entire front line. Since the beginning of this day, 118 combat engagements have taken place. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 22.00 on 02.01.2025, UNN reports.

The Russian invaders launched two missile and 38 air strikes, using two missiles and 65 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, the Russians engaged 691 kamikaze drones and fired about three thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and populated areas,

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk. Over the last day, Ukrainian troops neutralized 37 occupants, destroyed 32 UAVs, an ammunition storage site and a communication facility, and damaged an artillery system and three vehicles.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed our positions three times in the areas of Zakhidne, Dvorichna and Kruhlyakivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack, and two more are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian proxies attacked Ukrainian positions 16 times near Nadiya, Makiivka, Terny, Hryhorivka and in Serebryansky forest over the last day. There are currently four engagements.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy made one attempt to attack the positions of our units near Bilohorivka during the day. It was unsuccessful.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six combat engagements were registered near Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky, four attacks were successfully repelled by our troops, and two firefights are ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces eight times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts near the settlements of Toretsk, New York and Shcherbynivka. Two military clashes are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk sector , Russia-backed militants have tried to break through our defenses 27 times near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Solone and Novovasylivka. One firefight is still ongoing. The enemy is suffering significant losses - today Ukrainian troops neutralized 259 occupants in this sector, 113 of them were killed irrevocably. An infantry fighting vehicle, two cars, a UAV control antenna, a satellite communication device and a motorcycle were destroyed, and two enemy vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , the enemy is also active - they attacked our positions 22 times near the towns of Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Shevchenko, Dachne and Kurakhove, five of the battles are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders carried out 20 offensives near Yantarne, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka and in the direction of Kostiantynopol, Rozlyv and Novosilka. Six firefights are still ongoing.

In Orikhivsk sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions twice without success.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks, with two firefights continuing to this day,

- the General Staff added.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

A successful strike: NSDC reports significant losses in the 810th Brigade of the Russian Federation02.01.25, 15:13 • 25443 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

