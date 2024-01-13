Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 4 occupants' attacks near Avdiivka over the last day - General Staff

Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Over the past day, the defense forces repelled 4 attacks by the invaders near Avdiivka and another 17 attacks near Pervomaisk and Nevelske in Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 4 invaders' attacks near Avdiivka and another 17 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day - the statement said.

In the Maryinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 26 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks south of Zolota Niva and west of Staromayorsk in Donetsk region.

"In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled eight occupants' attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region," the statement said.

Addendum

On January 12, Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Avdiivka, one person was killed.