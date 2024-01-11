Ukrainian Defense Forces continue efforts to expand the bridgehead on the left bank, the enemy continues unsuccessful assault attempts - OC "South"

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 3079 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 9323 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 14855 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108220 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116261 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147369 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142571 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179084 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172756 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287419 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 51189 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 55418 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 65416 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 91270 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 54482 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 3079 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 108220 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287419 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254263 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239269 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 91270 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147369 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108409 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108285 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124282 views
Actual
Ukrainian Defense Forces continue efforts to expand the bridgehead on the left bank, the enemy continues unsuccessful assault attempts - OC "South"

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue efforts to expand the bridgehead on the left bank, the enemy continues unsuccessful assault attempts - OC "South"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23425 views

Defense forces in the south continue efforts to expand their foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro River, withstanding 11 unsuccessful enemy attacks over the past day

Defense forces in the south continue to expand their foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the enemy continues to attempt unsuccessful assaults - there were 11 of them over the past day, the "South" operational command reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Defense Forces units in the southern operational area continue to expand their bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River. They firmly hold their positions, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. The enemy does not stop attempting unsuccessful assaults. Over the past day, 11 of them were recorded," the "South" military command posted on Facebook.

As noted, each time the assault groups suffer losses, they return to their original positions.

At the same time, the occupiers are conducting aerial reconnaissance, continue to put pressure with artillery shelling, and use strike and other drones against frontline settlements.

"During the combat day (from 7.00 to 7.00), the enemy launched a missile attack in the afternoon, allegedly using an Iskander-K missile, in the direction of Kryvyi Rih. There were no civilian casualties or destruction," the "South" JFO reported .

It is noted that 5 FPV drones and 6 explosive munitions were sent by the occupiers to Havrylivka, Yantarne, Sadove, Krynky and Zolota Balka in Kherson region.

"Enemy artillery was used 8 times in populated areas. They shelled Kherson three times, fired at Sadove, Komyshany, Novodmitrivka in Kherson region, the waters of the Ochakiv community and the territory of the Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv region," the "South" military command said.

Occupants increase intensity of shelling in Kherson region: civilians sustained serious injuries11.01.24, 10:30 • 20711 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising