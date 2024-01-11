Ukrainian Defense Forces continue efforts to expand the bridgehead on the left bank, the enemy continues unsuccessful assault attempts - OC "South"

Defense forces in the south continue to expand their foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the enemy continues to attempt unsuccessful assaults - there were 11 of them over the past day, the "South" operational command reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Defense Forces units in the southern operational area continue to expand their bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River. They firmly hold their positions, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. The enemy does not stop attempting unsuccessful assaults. Over the past day, 11 of them were recorded," the "South" military command posted on Facebook.

As noted, each time the assault groups suffer losses, they return to their original positions.

At the same time, the occupiers are conducting aerial reconnaissance, continue to put pressure with artillery shelling, and use strike and other drones against frontline settlements.

"During the combat day (from 7.00 to 7.00), the enemy launched a missile attack in the afternoon, allegedly using an Iskander-K missile, in the direction of Kryvyi Rih. There were no civilian casualties or destruction," the "South" JFO reported .

It is noted that 5 FPV drones and 6 explosive munitions were sent by the occupiers to Havrylivka, Yantarne, Sadove, Krynky and Zolota Balka in Kherson region.

"Enemy artillery was used 8 times in populated areas. They shelled Kherson three times, fired at Sadove, Komyshany, Novodmitrivka in Kherson region, the waters of the Ochakiv community and the territory of the Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv region," the "South" military command said.

Occupants increase intensity of shelling in Kherson region: civilians sustained serious injuries