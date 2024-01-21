During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 ammunition depot and 1 enemy communication center. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report on January 21, UNN reports .

Details

The missile troops were hit:

3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,

1 control point,

1 enemy electronic warfare station.

It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers are actively inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

