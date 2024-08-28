Ukrainian defenders beat the enemy in Belgorod region: video

Ukrainian defenders successfully destroy Russian occupants in the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia. The soldiers shared a video of the successful defeat of an enemy target, UNN reports with reference to the OTU "Kharkiv".

Soldiers of the Defense Forces are destroying Russian occupants not only on the territory of Ukraine or in the Kursk region, but also in the neighboring Belgorod region of the Russian Federation - The report of the OTU “Kharkiv” reads.

The video of the successful destruction of the enemy target was shared by fighters of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko and posted in Telegram.

Reportedly, fighters of the Achilles battalion of strike aircraft used a drone to hit an enemy BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system that the enemy was using to fire at Kharkiv region.

On August 27, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the Ukrainian military tried to break through the border into the region. According to him, the situation on the border remains difficult.