Air Force reports enemy drones in five regions

The Ukrainian Air Force has updated information on the movement of enemy attack drones. The UAVs were spotted in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Kherson regions, moving in different directions, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

An update on the movement of strike UAVs, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is as follows:

- UAV in the north of Kyiv region heading west.

- UAV in the south of Chernihiv region heading north.

- UAV in the north of Poltava region heading west.

- UAV in the north of Sumy region heading southwest.

- UAV in the north of Kherson region heading northeast.

