Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Ukrainian Armed Forces received twice as many Ukrainian weapons this year as in 2023

Ukrainian Armed Forces received twice as many Ukrainian weapons this year as in 2023

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20779 views

In 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine put more than 200 samples of domestic weapons into service, which is twice as many as in 2022. Ukrainian manufacturers have mastered the production of innovative models, including drones and robotic systems.

Since the beginning of the year , the Armed Forces of Ukraine have commissioned twice as many Ukrainian-made weapons and military equipment as in the entire previous year. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports

Details

The exact number of weapons approved by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not given, but it is indicated that in 2023 this figure was more than 200 samples of domestic weapons.

Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Serhiy stated that over the two and a half years of large-scale Russian aggression, Ukraine's defense industry has demonstrated a significant increase in production. Ukrainian gunsmiths have also mastered the production of innovative weapons and military equipment.

The Deputy Minister clarified that since February 2022, nearly 190 unmanned aerial systems (of various types and purposes), about 40 ground robotic systems, and more than 150 pieces of ammunition of various modifications (most of them for drones) have been approved for delivery to the troops.

Ukrainian weapons manufacturers also produce electronic warfare equipment, armored vehicles, self-propelled artillery, special equipment, small arms, etc. Some samples of Ukrainian-made weapons are unique in terms of their characteristics, and this has been proven by the results of their use in combat.

For example, Ukraine is a world leader in some types of drones.

We continue to actively work on developing innovative projects. The task of our engineers, manufacturers of robotic systems, is to ensure that "iron soldiers" gradually replace people on the battlefield. Technology is what changes the course of war. This is what we should have an advantage in

- said Oleksandr Serhiy.

Addendum

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the development of the domestic defense industry remains an absolute priority due to the large needs of the Defense Forces for weapons and equipment.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues to work to create favorable conditions for domestic manufacturers of weapons and military equipment. This includes reducing the timeframe for codification of new models to 10 days, and allowing domestic arms manufacturers to test their products free of charge at military training grounds.

Recall

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has approved the use of the BoarTAC multipurpose unmanned transporter. The vehicle can deliver cargo, evacuate the wounded, clear mines, and be used as a kamikaze drone.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies

