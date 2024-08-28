Ukrainian Armed Forces received twice as many Ukrainian weapons this year as in 2023

Since the beginning of the year , the Armed Forces of Ukraine have commissioned twice as many Ukrainian-made weapons and military equipment as in the entire previous year. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

The exact number of weapons approved by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not given, but it is indicated that in 2023 this figure was more than 200 samples of domestic weapons.

Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Serhiy stated that over the two and a half years of large-scale Russian aggression, Ukraine's defense industry has demonstrated a significant increase in production. Ukrainian gunsmiths have also mastered the production of innovative weapons and military equipment.

The Deputy Minister clarified that since February 2022, nearly 190 unmanned aerial systems (of various types and purposes), about 40 ground robotic systems, and more than 150 pieces of ammunition of various modifications (most of them for drones) have been approved for delivery to the troops.

Ukrainian weapons manufacturers also produce electronic warfare equipment, armored vehicles, self-propelled artillery, special equipment, small arms, etc. Some samples of Ukrainian-made weapons are unique in terms of their characteristics, and this has been proven by the results of their use in combat.

For example, Ukraine is a world leader in some types of drones.

We continue to actively work on developing innovative projects. The task of our engineers, manufacturers of robotic systems, is to ensure that "iron soldiers" gradually replace people on the battlefield. Technology is what changes the course of war. This is what we should have an advantage in - said Oleksandr Serhiy.

Addendum

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the development of the domestic defense industry remains an absolute priority due to the large needs of the Defense Forces for weapons and equipment.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues to work to create favorable conditions for domestic manufacturers of weapons and military equipment. This includes reducing the timeframe for codification of new models to 10 days, and allowing domestic arms manufacturers to test their products free of charge at military training grounds.

Recall

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has approved the use of the BoarTAC multipurpose unmanned transporter. The vehicle can deliver cargo, evacuate the wounded, clear mines, and be used as a kamikaze drone.