At the frontline, the Ukrainian Armed Forces drove back the enemy in Serebryanske forestry. The occupiers were not allowed to gain a foothold near Novoselivka Persha. However, the enemy's forces advanced in Krasnohorivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Recall

According to the General Staff, the enemy's activity in the Pokrovsk sector has significantly increased. With the support of aviation, artillery, combat vehicles, drones and small arms, the terrorist country's troops tried to break through near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske.

