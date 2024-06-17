Ukrainian Armed Forces push back russians in Serebrianka forestry, but enemy advances in Krasnohorivka - DeepState

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 6216 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19254 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 158535 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151971 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163605 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247301 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153181 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371158 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183604 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 6154 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 158488 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132590 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151936 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144580 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13375 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14511 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18495 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19579 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39498 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukrainian Armed Forces push back russians in Serebrianka forestry, but enemy advances in Krasnohorivka - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100718 views

According to DeepState, the Ukrainian Armed Forces pushed the enemy back in Serebryansky forestry, prevented them from gaining a foothold in the area of Novoselivka Persha, but the enemy advanced in Krasnohorivka.

Ukrainian Armed Forces push back russians in Serebrianka forestry, but enemy advances in Krasnohorivka - DeepState

At the frontline, the Ukrainian Armed Forces drove back the enemy in Serebryanske forestry. The occupiers were not allowed to gain a foothold near Novoselivka Persha. However, the enemy's forces advanced in Krasnohorivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

The Defense Forces drove the enemy back in Serebryanske forestry. The enemy was prevented from gaining a foothold near Novoselivka Persha. The enemy advanced in Krasnohorivka  

- DeepState.

Recall

According to the General Staff, the enemy's activity in the Pokrovsk sector has significantly increased. With the support of aviation, artillery, combat vehicles, drones and small arms, the terrorist country's troops tried to break through near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske.

DeepState: on the frontline, Russian forces advanced near Sokol and in Novooleksandrivka16.06.24, 01:57 • 85668 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Poland
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11