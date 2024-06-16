DeepState: on the frontline, Russian forces advanced near Sokol and in Novooleksandrivka

At the front, enemy forces advanced near Sokol and in Novooleksandrivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Recall

Active hostilities continue in the Pokrovsk sector. The number of combat engagements increased to 33 since the beginning of the day. The highest enemy activity was recorded in the vicinity of Ocheretyne.

