Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

The situation remained the most heated in the Pokrovsk sector throughout the day - General Staff

Kyiv

 • 67198 views

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous enemy attacks in many parts of the frontline, but the situation remained the most difficult in the Pokrovsk sector.

The situation remained the most heated in the Pokrovsk sector throughout the day - General Staff

There were 91 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remained the most tense throughout the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched two missile and 39 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 48 combat aircraft, and used 423 kamikaze drones. It fired more than 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 enemy attempts to improve their position in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhyi.

In Kupyanske and Lymanske: the number of combat engagements increased to 15. The enemy attempted to attack in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Andriivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky and Serebryansky forest. To date, 12 enemy attacks have been repelled, and three combat engagements are still ongoing in the areas of Hrekivka and Nevske.

In Siverske: the invaders unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the defenders in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka 4 times. In addition, four attempts to displace our defenders in the areas of Hryhorivka, Chasovyi Yar and Klishchiyivka in the Kramatorsk sector failed.

In Pokrovske: The situation remains difficult. The number of combat engagements increased to 33 since the beginning of the day. The enemy is most active in the area of Ocheretyne. The enemy keeps trying to break into our combat formations near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka and Umanske. The defense forces have already repelled 25 aggressor attacks, and eight battles are still ongoing.

In Kurakhove: enemy forces attacked 11 times in the areas of Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka. Nine attacks have been repelled so far. The situation remains tense in the area of Krasnohorivka, where 2 firefights are currently taking place.

In Vremivske: occupants' activity tripled. Today the aggressor stormed the front line of defense 9 times in the areas of Vodyane, Urozhayne and Staromayorske. The situation is tense.

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 3 attacks in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. No losses of positions or territories were reported.

In the Prydniprovsky: another attempt by a terrorist country to attack the positions of Ukrainian soldiers in the Krynok area failed.

General Staff: Pokrovsk sector accounts for over a third of enemy attacks15.06.24, 19:24 • 27004 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
