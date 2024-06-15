The situation remained the most heated in the Pokrovsk sector throughout the day - General Staff

There were 91 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remained the most tense throughout the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched two missile and 39 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 48 combat aircraft, and used 423 kamikaze drones. It fired more than 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 enemy attempts to improve their position in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhyi.

In Kupyanske and Lymanske: the number of combat engagements increased to 15. The enemy attempted to attack in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Andriivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky and Serebryansky forest. To date, 12 enemy attacks have been repelled, and three combat engagements are still ongoing in the areas of Hrekivka and Nevske.

In Siverske: the invaders unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the defenders in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka 4 times. In addition, four attempts to displace our defenders in the areas of Hryhorivka, Chasovyi Yar and Klishchiyivka in the Kramatorsk sector failed.

In Pokrovske: The situation remains difficult. The number of combat engagements increased to 33 since the beginning of the day. The enemy is most active in the area of Ocheretyne. The enemy keeps trying to break into our combat formations near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka and Umanske. The defense forces have already repelled 25 aggressor attacks, and eight battles are still ongoing.

In Kurakhove: enemy forces attacked 11 times in the areas of Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka. Nine attacks have been repelled so far. The situation remains tense in the area of Krasnohorivka, where 2 firefights are currently taking place.

In Vremivske: occupants' activity tripled. Today the aggressor stormed the front line of defense 9 times in the areas of Vodyane, Urozhayne and Staromayorske. The situation is tense.

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 3 attacks in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. No losses of positions or territories were reported.

In the Prydniprovsky: another attempt by a terrorist country to attack the positions of Ukrainian soldiers in the Krynok area failed.

General Staff: Pokrovsk sector accounts for over a third of enemy attacks