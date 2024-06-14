Ukrainian Armed Forces hit two artillery systems and an electronic warfare station - General Staff

There were 87 combat engagements on the frontline. During the day, the Defense Forces struck eight areas of enemy concentration, one air defense system, two artillery systems and an electronic warfare station, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, according to UNN .

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched three missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using four missiles and 54 air strikes using 73 UAVs, involving 613 kamikaze drones. The enemy also fired more than 2,500 times at the positions of our troops and settlements with artillery, mortars, small arms and armored vehicles.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked four times near Hlyboke, Tykhyi and Vovchansk. Three of the aggressor's assaults were successfully repelled by our defenders. The battle in the area of Vovchansk continues. The situation is under control.

On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made four attempts to push our units from their positions near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove. He was unsuccessful. No losses of positions and territories were allowed.

On the Liman direction, Russian invaders tried to advance six times in the areas of Hrekivka and Nevske. All attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders. The situation is under control.

The situation did not change significantly in the Siverskiy sector. Assault operations in the area of Verkhnekamianske ended in failure for the enemy.

The aggressor attacked the units of the Defense Forces eleven times in the Kramatorsk sector in the areas of Ivanivka, Kalynivka, Andriivka and Chasovyi Yar. All attempts of the Russian occupants to break through our lines were repelled. The situation is tense. Measures are being taken to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory.

The situation remains the hottest in the Pokrovske sector. Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have tried 32 times to break into the combat formations of the Ukrainian defenders near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, Kalynove, Mezhove, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. Our troops repelled 24 enemy attacks. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing. The defense forces are making every effort to deplete and deter the Russian invaders in this area.

The aggressor's preliminary losses amounted to 291 killed and wounded. One tank, an armored combat vehicle, a cannon and a car were destroyed.

The situation remains tense in the Kurakhove sector. The number of combat engagements increased to 17 since the beginning of the day. The invaders are trying to advance near Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. 16 enemy attacks were successfully repelled by the Defense Forces. The battle in the area of Krasnohorivka continues. Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.

At the Orikhivsk direction, the occupants carried out three assault actions in the area of Mala Tokmachka. Ukrainian defenders are making efforts to restrain the advance of the occupation forces.

At the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Krynky. No positions were lost.

