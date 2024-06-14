Ukrainian Armed Forces hit two artillery systems and an electronic warfare station - General Staff

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 48349 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136165 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141414 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233335 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169899 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162766 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147334 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216775 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112877 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203430 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52371 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34495 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46967 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105896 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101465 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216775 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203430 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229605 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216942 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101465 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105896 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157342 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156166 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159995 views
Actual
Ukrainian Armed Forces hit two artillery systems and an electronic warfare station - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces hit two artillery systems and an electronic warfare station - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47521 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled numerous Russian attacks, destroying 8 enemy concentration areas, 1 air defense system, 2 artillery systems, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 tank, 1 armored combat vehicle and 2 cannons, inflicting 291 losses on Russian troops.

There were 87 combat engagements on the frontline. During the day, the Defense Forces struck eight areas of enemy concentration, one air defense system, two artillery systems and an electronic warfare station, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, according to UNN .

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched three missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using four missiles and 54 air strikes using 73 UAVs, involving 613 kamikaze drones. The enemy also fired more than 2,500 times at the positions of our troops and settlements with  artillery, mortars, small arms and armored vehicles.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked four times near Hlyboke, Tykhyi and Vovchansk.  Three of the aggressor's assaults  were successfully repelled by our defenders. The battle in the area of Vovchansk continues. The situation is under control.

On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made four attempts to push our units from their positions near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove. He was unsuccessful. No losses of positions and territories were allowed.

On the Liman direction, Russian invaders tried to advance six times in the areas of Hrekivka and Nevske. All attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders. The situation is under control.

The situation did not change significantly in the Siverskiy sector. Assault operations in the area of Verkhnekamianske ended in failure for the enemy.

The aggressor attacked the units of the Defense Forces eleven times in the Kramatorsk sector in the areas of Ivanivka, Kalynivka, Andriivka and Chasovyi Yar. All attempts of the Russian occupants to break through our lines were repelled. The situation is tense. Measures are being taken to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory.

The situation remains the hottest in the Pokrovske sector.  Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have tried 32 times to break into the combat formations of the Ukrainian defenders near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, Kalynove, Mezhove, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. Our troops repelled 24 enemy attacks. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing. The defense forces are making every effort to deplete and deter the Russian invaders in this area.

The aggressor's preliminary losses amounted to 291 killed and wounded. One tank, an armored combat vehicle, a cannon and a car were destroyed.

The situation remains tense in the Kurakhove sector.  The number of combat engagements increased to 17 since the beginning of the day. The invaders are trying to advance near Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. 16 enemy attacks were successfully repelled by the Defense Forces. The battle in the area of Krasnohorivka continues. Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.

At the Orikhivsk direction, the occupants carried out three assault actions in the area of Mala Tokmachka. Ukrainian defenders are making efforts to restrain the advance of the occupation forces.

At the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Krynky. No positions were lost.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 77 combat engagements in the frontline, Russians actively attack in the Pokrovsk sector13.06.24, 20:20 • 21659 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

Contact us about advertising