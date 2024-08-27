Ukrainian Armed Forces control 1,294 square kilometers and 100 settlements in Kursk region - Syrsky

Since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have controlled 1,294 square kilometers and 100 settlements located on this territory. Also, 594 Russian servicemen have been captured in this area. This was stated by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"As you know and remember, every day the Russian Federation shelled our border villages from the Kursk direction, we suffered numerous civilian casualties, dozens of our settlements were destroyed, and the enemy concentrated a significant number of troops in this direction and planned an offensive operation in this area. Therefore, in order to create a security zone and stop shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, protect civilian objects in the Sumy region, and outrun the enemy, the Defense Forces launched an offensive operation in the Kursk sector on August 6. As of today, we continue to advance, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces. As of today, we have taken control of 1,294 square kilometers and 100 settlements located on this territory. Also, thanks to the successful actions of our troops, we have significantly replenished the exchange fund. As of today, 594 Russian servicemen have been captured in this area," said Syrsky.

He noted that the occupiers are bringing troops from other directions to the Kursk region, weakening them and trying to create a ring of defense around our offensive group.

"Further actions in this area will directly depend on the development of the operational environment," added Mr. Syrsky.

Recall

The Russian Federation is trying to withdraw its military from other areas to redeploy them to the Kursk region. So far, Russia has deployed about 30 thousand troops to the Kursk direction , but the occupiers are increasing their efforts in the Pokrovsk direction.