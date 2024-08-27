Ukrainian Armed Forces control 1,294 square kilometers and 100 settlements in Kursk region - Syrsky

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129500 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134672 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221865 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165546 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160422 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146104 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211096 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112724 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198179 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 100134 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109603 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106486 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 89941 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 80628 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 221865 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211096 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198179 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224491 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212114 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 50981 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 80628 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154929 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153877 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157776 views
Actual
Ukrainian Armed Forces control 1,294 square kilometers and 100 settlements in Kursk region - Syrsky

Ukrainian Armed Forces control 1,294 square kilometers and 100 settlements in Kursk region - Syrsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22736 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reported on the success of the offensive in the Kursk sector. Ukraine has taken control of 1,294 square kilometers of territory, 100 settlements and 594 captured Russian soldiers.

Since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have controlled 1,294 square kilometers and 100 settlements located on this territory. Also, 594 Russian servicemen have been captured in this area. This was stated by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"As you know and remember, every day the Russian Federation shelled our border villages from the Kursk direction, we suffered numerous civilian casualties, dozens of our settlements were destroyed, and the enemy concentrated a significant number of troops in this direction and planned an offensive operation in this area. Therefore, in order to create a security zone and stop shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, protect civilian objects in the Sumy region, and outrun the enemy, the Defense Forces launched an offensive operation in the Kursk sector on August 6. As of today, we continue to advance, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces. As of today, we have taken control of 1,294 square kilometers and 100 settlements located on this territory. Also, thanks to the successful actions of our troops, we have significantly replenished the exchange fund. As of today, 594 Russian servicemen have been captured in this area," said Syrsky.

He noted that the occupiers are bringing troops from other directions to the Kursk region, weakening them and trying to create a ring of defense around our offensive group.

"Further actions in this area will directly depend on the development of the operational environment," added Mr. Syrsky.

Recall

The Russian Federation is trying to withdraw its military from other areas to redeploy them to the Kursk region. So far, Russia has deployed about 30 thousand troops to the Kursk direction , but the occupiers are increasing their efforts in the Pokrovsk direction.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World

Contact us about advertising