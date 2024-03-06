Ukrainian Armed Forces burn down occupants' seventh ZOPARK-1 radar in the Liman sector: video

The SSO operators detected and provided information to the missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces about the Russian 1L219 Zoo-1 radar, and the enemy radar was destroyed along with the crew.

Details

As noted, while conducting reconnaissance in the Liman direction, operators of the SDF's Medoed tactical group detected an enemy Zoo-1 radar station: the Ukrainian defenders escorted the target and provided information for further defeat. An AFU rocket and artillery unit neutralised a radar station of the Russian occupants.

Another enemy ZOOPARK-1 radar was destroyed (...) operators of reconnaissance UAVs of the Medoid tactical group of the 3rd separate regiment of the Special Forces discovered the 1L219 ZOOPARK-1 radar (...) the information was provided to the missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces for further destruction. As a result of the fire damage, the enemy radar station was destroyed along with the crew. - the statement reads.

It is separately stated that seven radars of this type have already been destroyed by the operators of the "Medoids" tactical group

Recall

