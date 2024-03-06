$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Ukrainian Armed Forces burn down occupants' seventh ZOPARK-1 radar in the Liman sector: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26984 views

Ukrainian special forces discovered and provided artillery units with targeting instructions to destroy the Russian ZOPARK-1 radar station and its crew in the Liman sector.

Ukrainian Armed Forces burn down occupants' seventh ZOPARK-1 radar in the Liman sector: video

The SSO operators detected and provided information to the missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces about the Russian 1L219 Zoo-1 radar, and the enemy radar was destroyed along with the crew.

 This was reported by UNN, with reference to the channel of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As noted, while conducting reconnaissance in the Liman direction, operators of the SDF's Medoed tactical group detected an enemy Zoo-1 radar station: the Ukrainian defenders escorted the target and provided information for further defeat. An AFU rocket and artillery unit neutralised a radar station of the Russian occupants.

Another enemy ZOOPARK-1 radar was destroyed (...) operators of reconnaissance UAVs of the Medoid tactical group of the 3rd separate regiment of the Special Forces discovered the 1L219 ZOOPARK-1 radar (...) the information was provided to the missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces for further destruction. As a result of the fire damage, the enemy radar station was destroyed along with the crew.

- the statement reads.

It is separately stated that seven radars of this type have already been destroyed by the operators of the "Medoids" tactical group

Recall

Ukrainian Special Forces drone operators discovered and destroyed several Russian targets in Donetsk, including an ammunition depot, a UAV and a relay station, and eliminated three Russian occupiers.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
