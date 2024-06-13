"Ukrainian anti-corruption services do not investigate crimes, but rob businesses" - expert

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 48304 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136157 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141407 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233319 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169894 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162763 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147331 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216766 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112877 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203424 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52311 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34423 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46888 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105882 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101450 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233319 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203424 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229601 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216939 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101450 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105882 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157338 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156162 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159989 views
Actual
"Ukrainian anti-corruption services do not investigate crimes, but rob businesses" - expert

"Ukrainian anti-corruption services do not investigate crimes, but rob businesses" - expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42279 views

Volodymyr Tsybulko commented on the scandal with the leak of information from the SAP and the NABU on his Facebook page.

Volodymyr Tsybulko commented on the scandal with the leak of information from the SAP and the NABU on his Facebook page. 

"In Ukraine, a situation has arisen when powerful levers of pressure on business are concentrated in the hands of the SAP and the NABU. In conditions of war, the country's economy is bursting at the seams and it is impossible not to notice the negative consequences of the activities of anti-corruption bodies. Ukrainian anti-corruption services do not investigate crimes, but rob businesses", - he said indignantly.

The political scientist believes that after the departure of Artem Sytnyk the SAP and the NABU slowly but surely entered the orbit of influence of the President’s Office with all the ensuing consequences.

"This is not how Ukrainians imagined the work of anti-corruption bodies created in 2015 at the request of the United States, the European Union and the IMF. A monstrous substitution of concepts took place, which resulted in the use of the SAP and the NABU in internal political and business disputes. Behind the facade of high-profile arrests, widely covered by the media, there is, in fact, an established scheme, suggesting a guaranteed opportunity to collapse the case or freeze it for years (which is basically the same thing)", - wrote the expert.

Volodymyr Tsybulko called the activities of anti-corruption bodies dubious and manipulative.

"Ukrainian businessmen are caught on a hook, off which it is impossible to jump. And if a businessperson decides to leave Ukraine or transfer business abroad, the valiant Ukrainian anti-corruption officials will get him/her there too. How? It is enough to declare that a new evidence has appeared in a case opened 3, 5, 7 or even 10 years ago, and flood the relevant European authorities with endless requests. Formally, this looks like a fruitful work of Ukrainian anti-corruption fighters. In fact, it’s a "take over" of the business", - he summed up.

The political expert also spoke about dissatisfaction on the part of Western partners.

"Europeans begin realizing that their Ukrainian colleagues are simply using them. Ukrainian anti-corruption officials are using the European judicial system as an accomplice by flooding the European court with requests for investigative actions and extraditions. In the field of European legislation, not a single case of a Ukrainian businessman based on such a schematosis would even reach the court", –Volodymyr Tsybulko summarized.

At the end, the political scientist added that the vertical of the SAP and the NABU was crumbling before our eyes.

"It is not surprising that Western partners, who once initiated the creation of the SAP and the NABU, no longer believe in the possibility of adequate functioning of anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine. They realize what kind of blatant robbery of Ukrainian business takes place. After almost 10 years of existence of anti-corruption structures, the result of their work is not only depressing, but requires international intervention", - concluded Tsybulko.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

Contact us about advertising