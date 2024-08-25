Ukrainian air defense shoots down 8 Russian attack drones

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 48263 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136152 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141401 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233309 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169889 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162760 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147329 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216759 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112875 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203419 views

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52287 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34377 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46826 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105873 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101439 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233309 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216759 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203419 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229596 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216934 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101439 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105873 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157335 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156160 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159988 views
Ukrainian air defense shoots down 8 Russian attack drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104689 views

At night, Russian troops launched a large-scale missile attack on Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully intercepted most of the missiles and shot down 8 of the 9 Shahed drones over Mykolaiv region.

On the night of August 25, Russian troops launched a large-scale attack on the frontline regions of Ukraine, using missiles of various types. Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions came under fire. This was reported by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports

Details

The enemy used ground-launched missiles from Voronezh and Rostov regions, including an Iskander-K cruise missile, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and six X-59/X-69 guided missiles from the airspace of Kursk and Belgorod regions. Due to active countermeasures by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, most of the missiles failed to reach their targets.

In addition, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with nine Shahed attack drones from Cape Chauda in Crimea. Eight of these drones were shot down by mobile fire groups over Mykolaiv region.

This successful operation is another example of the effective work of Ukraine's air defense.

Mykolaiv region came under enemy fire, air defense was active25.08.24, 07:20 • 24843 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising