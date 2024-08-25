Ukrainian air defense shoots down 8 Russian attack drones

On the night of August 25, Russian troops launched a large-scale attack on the frontline regions of Ukraine, using missiles of various types. Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions came under fire. This was reported by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy used ground-launched missiles from Voronezh and Rostov regions, including an Iskander-K cruise missile, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and six X-59/X-69 guided missiles from the airspace of Kursk and Belgorod regions. Due to active countermeasures by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, most of the missiles failed to reach their targets.

In addition, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with nine Shahed attack drones from Cape Chauda in Crimea. Eight of these drones were shot down by mobile fire groups over Mykolaiv region.

This successful operation is another example of the effective work of Ukraine's air defense.

Mykolaiv region came under enemy fire, air defense was active