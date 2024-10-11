Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down all enemy drones over Kyiv, combat operations continue in the region

On the night of October 11, air defense forces shot down all the drones that the Russian army launched at Kyiv, and combat operations against the remaining enemy UAVs are still underway in the region. This was reported by KCMA, according to UNN.

Last night, the Russian army tried to hit the Ukrainian capital with unmanned aerial vehicles. The drones were coming at Kyiv from different directions, - the message says.



Details

It is noted that the air raid in the capital lasted more than three hours. All enemy UAVs that threatened the capital were neutralized by air defense forces and means.

There was no information on damage or casualties. The operational update is being updated and clarified.

At the moment, combat operations are underway in Kyiv region against the remaining enemy UAVs. It is possible that an air raid alert will be declared in Kyiv.

There are 2 enemy missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to eight “Calibers”