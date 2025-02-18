Ukraine's national team wins 32 medals at the Invictus Games in Canada

Ukraine's 35-member national team won 12 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals at the Invictus Games in Canada, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, thanking for the victories, UNN reports.

Details

"The Invictus Games have ended in Canada, where 35 veterans, our warriors, represented the Ukrainian team. They competed in 11 sports and won 32 medals: 12 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals," the President said.

"This is the result not only of months of training and rehabilitation, but also of the Ukrainian character and spirit. Invincibility and strength are about you, about Ukrainians. I am proud of all our boys and girls. Thank you for such important victories!" - Zelensky wrote.

