Ukraine's national team wins 32 medals at the Invictus Games in Canada

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 41299 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 66314 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103971 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 70174 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116124 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100781 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112953 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116672 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152500 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 67215 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109260 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 81640 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 47738 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 75216 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103971 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116124 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152500 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143225 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175613 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33797 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 75277 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133970 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135860 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164159 views
Ukraine's national team wins 32 medals at the Invictus Games in Canada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26345 views

Ukraine's 35-member team won 12 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals at the Invictus Games. Ukrainian soldiers competed in 11 sports in Canada.

Ukraine's 35-member national team won 12 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals at the Invictus Games in Canada, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, thanking for the victories, UNN reports.

Details

"The Invictus Games have ended in Canada, where 35 veterans, our warriors, represented the Ukrainian team. They competed in 11 sports and won 32 medals: 12 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals," the President said.

"This is the result not only of months of training and rehabilitation, but also of the Ukrainian character and spirit. Invincibility and strength are about you, about Ukrainians. I am proud of all our boys and girls. Thank you for such important victories!" - Zelensky wrote.

Invictus Games 2025: Ukrainian athletes win 16 medals in one day12.02.25, 11:29 • 24796 views

Julia Shramko

SportsPolitics
canadaCanada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

