Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacts to the appointment of a Russian as an assistant to the UN secretary-general

$45.590.0150.770.09
ukenru
05:11 PM • 1668 views
The delegation of Ukraine, the United States and Russia arrived at the aid delivery point in Oleshky - Arakhamia
03:11 PM • 11507 views
In Lviv region, an electric train collided with a Mercedes: the female driver was hospitalizedPhoto
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 20747 views
The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov
12:58 PM • 16554 views
Russia launched a missile strike on Lozova, injuring six people
12:13 PM • 17755 views
The NBU raised the key policy rate for the third consecutive time under inflationary pressure — to 16.5%
12:06 PM • 15756 views
Russian strike on three cities: 19 dead and more than 40 injured so farPhotoVideo
October 29, 10:46 AM • 16332 views
Former Judge Tandyr Sentenced to 9 Years for Fatal Crash at Checkpoint
October 29, 10:33 AM • 16019 views
Zelenskyy showed footage from the site of the Russian strike on the railway station in DniproPhotoVideo
October 29, 09:33 AM • 17210 views
In Dnipro, Russia struck an electric train; a large number of people were killed
October 29, 08:33 AM • 18942 views
Ukrainian delegation has set off in the direction of Oleshky - Lubinets
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
61%
757mm
Popular news
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideoOctober 29, 09:14 AM • 17931 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived againOctober 29, 10:25 AM • 13791 views
Since this morning, Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Chernihiv have claimed the lives of 17 people, with dozens injuredPhotoVideoOctober 29, 11:07 AM • 11385 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCU01:11 PM • 7910 views
Inflation is accelerating, the economy is slowing: what decisions the NBU and ECB made and how they will affect Ukrainians02:30 PM • 10603 views
Publications
Inflation is accelerating, the economy is slowing: what decisions the NBU and ECB made and how they will affect Ukrainians02:30 PM • 10740 views
The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 20761 views
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tipsOctober 29, 07:00 AM • 42215 views
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?October 28, 06:10 PM • 55751 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 64846 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Kremenchuk
Chernihiv
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A brewery with a 270-year history is closing in the Czech Republic due to falling demand for beer02:15 PM • 6060 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCU01:11 PM • 7970 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived againOctober 29, 10:25 AM • 13890 views
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideoOctober 29, 09:14 AM • 18028 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James BondOctober 29, 06:28 AM • 29916 views
Actual
Film
Social network
Su-34
Shahed-136
Technology

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacts to the appointment of a Russian as an assistant to the UN secretary-general

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2218 views

Ukraine criticized the appointment of a Russian diplomat as the UN secretary-general's assistant for mine action. The Foreign Ministry said it undermines trust.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacts to the appointment of a Russian as an assistant to the UN secretary-general

The appointment of a Russian diplomat as Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations responsible for mine action is deeply disturbing and undermines trust in the organization. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi on the social media platform X, UNN reports.

Details

He stressed that after more than a decade of Russian aggression, Ukraine has become the most heavily mined country in the world. Against this backdrop, the appointment of a representative of the Russian Federation to oversee UN mine action is a matter of serious concern.

moscow has mined the United Nations. Fact 1: After more than a decade of Russian aggression, Ukraine has become the most heavily mined country in the world. Fact 2: The incumbent Russian ambassador, who represented the regime throughout the full-scale war against Ukraine, was appointed to head the UN's mine action efforts. Two facts. One reality

- Tykhyi stated.

Tykhyi also said it was unclear how the UN Secretariat reconciled these circumstances and what results it expected from such an appointment.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson separately criticized Russia's occupation of the permanent seat of the USSR on the UN Security Council. According to him, Russia's illegitimate occupation of this seat poisons the entire United Nations system.

We remind you

UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Russian diplomat hlib desiatnykov as Assistant Secretary-General for mine action and police in the UN Department of Peace Operations.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Ukraine