The appointment of a Russian diplomat as Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations responsible for mine action is deeply disturbing and undermines trust in the organization. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi on the social media platform X, UNN reports.

Details

He stressed that after more than a decade of Russian aggression, Ukraine has become the most heavily mined country in the world. Against this backdrop, the appointment of a representative of the Russian Federation to oversee UN mine action is a matter of serious concern.

moscow has mined the United Nations. Fact 1: After more than a decade of Russian aggression, Ukraine has become the most heavily mined country in the world. Fact 2: The incumbent Russian ambassador, who represented the regime throughout the full-scale war against Ukraine, was appointed to head the UN's mine action efforts. Two facts. One reality - Tykhyi stated.

Tykhyi also said it was unclear how the UN Secretariat reconciled these circumstances and what results it expected from such an appointment.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson separately criticized Russia's occupation of the permanent seat of the USSR on the UN Security Council. According to him, Russia's illegitimate occupation of this seat poisons the entire United Nations system.

We remind you

UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Russian diplomat hlib desiatnykov as Assistant Secretary-General for mine action and police in the UN Department of Peace Operations.