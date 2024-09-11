Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies information about Zelenskyy's meeting with Biden in Washington

During a press conference at the Foreign Ministry, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed the upcoming meeting between President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. However, due to a mistake in translation, his words were interpreted as an announcement of a meeting between the President of Ukraine and the leader of the White House. The Foreign Ministry explained this to a journalist from UNN .

Details

The Foreign Ministry explained that today during a trilateral press conference at the Foreign Ministry, a meeting between Kier Starmer and Joe Biden in Washington was mentioned, so a visit to the White House by the Ukrainian president is out of the question.

Recall

During a press conference, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced a new aid package worth more than $700 million to Ukraine.