Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies information about Zelenskyy's meeting with Biden in Washington
Kyiv • UNN
Due to a translation error, Blinken's words about Biden's meeting with Starmer were interpreted as an announcement of a meeting with Zelensky. The Foreign Ministry denied information about the Ukrainian president's visit to the White House.
During a press conference at the Foreign Ministry, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed the upcoming meeting between President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. However, due to a mistake in translation, his words were interpreted as an announcement of a meeting between the President of Ukraine and the leader of the White House. The Foreign Ministry explained this to a journalist from UNN .
Details
The Foreign Ministry explained that today during a trilateral press conference at the Foreign Ministry, a meeting between Kier Starmer and Joe Biden in Washington was mentioned, so a visit to the White House by the Ukrainian president is out of the question.
Recall
During a press conference, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced a new aid package worth more than $700 million to Ukraine.